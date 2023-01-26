Dene Park in Harrogate: Sudden death of 77-year-old woman not suspicious

The investigation into the sudden death of a 77-year-old woman at a flat on Dene Park in Harrogate on Monday (23 January 2023) afternoon has confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

The 76-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge with no further action to be taken.

The scene has been stood down at the address and a report has been sent to the coroner.

