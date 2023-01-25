Dene Park in Harrogate: Sudden and unexplained death of 77-year-old woman at flat

Police in Harrogate are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a 77-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a flat on Dene Park at 2.49pm on Monday (23 January 2023) where enquiries are still ongoing.

A 76-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sudden death inquiry and released under investigation.

At this stage, the cause of death remains unexplained.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote refence number 12230013571 when providing details.