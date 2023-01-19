PM’s constituency receives £19million in levelling up, but nothing for the rest of North Yorkshire

Catterick is the only recipient of levelling up funds in North Yorkshire, with £19million given for Catterick Garrison Town Centre Regeneration project – this is in Rishi Sunak’s Constituency of Richmond.

This is round 2 of the levelling up fund, with The Government has announced £2 billion for 100 projects across the UK.

For North Yorkshire, bids had been submitted for reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, cuts in congestion, supporting the economy and improving transport for passengers.

For York, a £20m bids had been submitted for to revitalize the city centre, as part of three linked projects.

Leeds City Council also lost out, and had submitted six constituency bids totalling £120.8 million as part of the round two Levelling Up Fund to deliver transformational change for communities across Leeds.

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: This is incredibly disappointing as we put enormous effort into high-quality, well-constructed bids with an imaginative approach to linking up existing funding and opportunities in a way that would benefit the whole of Leeds. The focus was on breathing new life into parks, transport infrastructure and local economies across the city’s six parliamentary constituencies that have not yet received levelling up or towns deal funding.

Yorkshire & Humber – Levelling up funds, January 2023