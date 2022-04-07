Paper lampshade design featuring Harrogate at British Craft Trade Fair

Rosalind Freeborn, creator of Papershades will bring her unique range of paper lampshades to the BCTF trade exhibition at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate 10 April to 12 April 2022.

Papershades are very different paper lampshades.

Created by paper collage artist, Rosalind Freeborn, the lampshades are sold as a flatpack – fitting inside an A4 envelope – and comprise five panels of printed cartridge paper and two bespoke supports, ‘wheels’, which keep the panels in place. The customer has the fun of assembling the Papershade. www.papershades.co.uk

Ros will be bringing Papershades to her first ever trade exhibition, The British Craft Trade Fair (BCTF) from April 10th-12th and will be in the Newcomers Gallery at Stand

number N28.

Ros said: I’m really looking forward to exhibiting to the trade. I came up with the idea for Papershades because I wanted to present my paper collage art in a different way. There are several ranges now: Floral, Nostalgia, Literary, Culinary and a very popular range of Places Papershades depicting counties, cities, towns and areas in the UK.