17 people arrested and almost £5000 seized in the latest county lines intensification week

North Yorkshire Police has arrested 17 people and safeguarded vulnerable people during a week of targeted action to disrupt county lines. County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

The activity has coincided with a national “week of intensification” which is led by the National Crime Agency. Police forces across the country have worked together on a joint initiative to tackle drug dealers and safeguard vulnerable people who are exploited by organised crime gangs. The latest week of activity ran from Monday 7 March to Sunday 13 March.

Teams have executed warrants at addresses that are linked to drugs. As well as this they have also carried out several safeguarding visits to help prevent ‘cuckooing’ taking place – this is when County Lines drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person for a short time while they carry out their deals before returning to their town or city.

The week of hard-hitting action produced positive results for North Yorkshire Police. A golf ball sized amount of suspected class-A drugs and 21 wraps of suspected drugs were seized as well as almost £5000 in cash. A full round up of the week’s activity is below.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine Crossman-Smith who coordinated the week of activity in North Yorkshire, said: Whilst we work all year to take drugs off the streets of North Yorkshire this week of intensification has brought some substantial results. By disrupting supply lines and taking those involved out of circulation we can make North Yorkshire’s communities safer. We can only do this with the support and information that we get from residents so I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their community to call us on 101, we treat every piece of information as important.

Transport network

Vulnerable children and adults often use the transport networks to travel which is why North Yorkshire Police have once again worked alongside our partners in British Transport Police (BTP) and the transport networks to increase awareness around this issue. A dedicated operation was set up at York train station to disrupt criminals who were travelling to York with offensive or dangerous weapons.

York

Police received intelligence stating that a woman aged in her 50s from York was transporting runners in her vehicle. The vehicle that she was using was sighted and stopped by the firearms unit. The woman was found with six wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine concealed in her bra. All three occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A . The woman in her 50s was subsequently released under investigation the other two occupants in the vehicle were released with no further action. 12220038445

A vulnerable person check was conducted on an address in York. Once at the address police found a wrap described as “the size a golf ball” which contained what is believed to be a Class A drug. An 18-year-old man from the West Yorkshire area and a 48-year-old woman from York were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A. 12220040176

A section 23 drugs warrant was conducted at an address in York. Intelligence suggested that vulnerable young people were staying at the address, and it was involved in the supply of drugs. Officers attended the address, a single occupant was present. A search of the address produced suspected stolen property and a woman voluntarily attended a local police station to assist officers with their enquires.

Harrogate

A vehicle of interest was sighted heading for Harrogate from West Yorkshire. The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver was searched. The driver was found to have 16 wraps of what is believed to be a class-A drug, three mobile phones and £350 in cash. The driver, a 30-year-old man from West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A-drug. Following questioning, the man was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Scarborough

Police in Scarborough executed two drugs warrants. The first address resulted in the recovery of suspected cannabis, drug dealing equipment, cash and mobile phones. A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. The man was also arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Following questioning, they were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

At the second address there was nobody present when they forced the door open, but a search of the property resulted in the seizure of a suspected Class A drug believed to be a type of heroin. Enquiries are ongoing in the effort to make arrests in connection with suspected drug-dealing activity in the area.

Police in Scarborough have arrested four people on suspicion of Class A drug offences following an early morning vehicle stop. A white Audi car was pulled over on Burniston Road. Following a search of the vehicle, suspected drugs and cash were seized. The driver, a 39-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply. The passengers, a 29-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug. 12220043960.

How to get help or make a report

If you are in danger, always call the police on 999.

If you are concerned that a friend or a young person you care for is being exploited or is involved in drug dealing, please call the police on 101.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or report information to Crimestoppers online anonymously

Visit the Fearless website – it provides advice and information for young people.

For information about drugs visit the FRANK website

If you are concerned about a child or young person, you can also contact the NSPCC:

Call the helpline 0808 800 5000

Report a concern online

Email Help@nspcc.org

If you are under 18, contact Childline on 0800 1111