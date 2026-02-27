Your Reform UK candidate for the Valley Gardens by-election

Tracey Joan De Wet is your Reform UK candidate for the upcoming Valley Gardens by-election.

Due to the resignation of Edward Metcalfe, a vacancy has arisen for Councillor for Harrogate Town Council, Valley Gardens Ward.

Date of election: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Nominations:

Profile of Tracey:

I’m a long-standing Harrogate resident, a businesswoman and mum, and this community means a great deal to me. I love Harrogate’s spirit, its independent shops, its families and the green spaces that make our town such a special place to live. I’m standing for the Town Council because many residents tell me they feel unheard — and that the Valley Gardens and surrounding streets need stronger, more responsive everyday representation. I want to be a councillor who listens with empathy, acts quickly and turns concerns into visible improvements.

If elected, I have a clear, positive plan for our area.

1. Supporting local businesses

Having worked in business for many years, I understand the pressures facing independent traders. I will work directly with shops and cafés to identify practical changes that genuinely help them — clearer parking solutions, better signage, and championing initiatives that bring more people into the area.

2. Protecting and restoring our green spaces

Our beautiful Valley Gardens and nearby Pinewoods are central to our local identity. I will push for better upkeep, faster reporting and fixing of issues like drainage, litter and neglected corners, and support small volunteer-led projects that strengthen pride in these shared spaces.

3. Improving safety and community confidence

Residents often raise concerns about anti-social behaviour. I will press for more visible patrols, closer council–police cooperation and faster action on repeat problem spots so people feel safer in their neighbourhood.

Harrogate deserves active, compassionate representation — and I will always put our community first.