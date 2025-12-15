Councillors sound alarm over missing files and environmental checks for Harrogate Spring Water plans

Councillors have raised serious concerns about compliance and transparency, as Planning have confirmed they are missing emails and environmental checks for the planning application granted to Harrogate Spring Water in 2017.

The Council last week posted on their Public portal that no Environmental Impact Assessment is needed at all for the application. Independent Councillor Mike Schofield has asked North Yorkshire Council’s planning team to review the decision that says no Environmental Impact Assessment is needed, despite removing more than 500 trees.

Cllr Arnold Warneken has asked officers to verify if the proper checks had been done before the outline permission was granted. The Council confirmed that no screening exists either for the outline or the application to settle ‘reserved matters’.

A Freedom of Information response stated: “Previous Case Officers involved in these cases have now left North Yorkshire Council and we no longer have access to their emails or folders.”

Rotary Wood is owned by the Council and is designated an Asset of Community Value – because of its importance to social wellbeing and local people. It sits within the Pinewoods and Valley Gardens Special Landscape Area. Campaigners Save Rotary Wood argue that this increases the environmental sensitivity of the site and should have triggered an EIA consideration from the start.

Cllr Mike Schofield said: I’ve asked the Council to do two things: 1) check that the decision that the development doesn’t need an Environment Impact Assessment is sound and 2) to ensure that the Planning Committee – not officers – decide whether the outline conditions have been met properly. I’m awaiting a response. I also encouraged Save Rotary Wood to ask Tom Gordon MP to ask the Secretary of State to consider intervening. It’s sad that we may need Whitehall involved in a local decision but with the level of public interest, differing legal views, and clear procedural failings, it seems important that we get an independent view. And that’s why full scrutiny by the Planning Committee is essential at this stage. I know officers work hard in a very overstretched environment, and this is no reflection on them – just of the processes in place.