North Yorkshire Councillor joins Reform UK

Reform UK has welcomed North Yorkshire County councillor John Mann to the party.

Cllr Mann, who represents the Oatlands & Pannal Division, has joined the growing number of councillors on the local authority.

John has lived in Yorkshire for over thirty years with his family, now living near to the village of Pannal with his wife. Outside of his work as a council member, John had a long career as a government civil servant and personnel manager before retiring. He now owns and runs a small, independent business in the local area.

Commenting following his defection, Cllr John Mann said: I have joined Reform UK as Britain is broken on a national and local level. Illegal immigration is out of control, the economy is flatlining, taxation is at a record high, it’s difficult to get a doctor’s appointment, we can’t afford to maintain the roads properly, the list of issues is endless. The other political parties have created this mess over the last two decades and have no answers. On the other hand, Reform UK has a clear vision and path for national, economic and social renewal. I look forward to implementing Reform’s wider vision to North Yorkshire and deliver the change the residents deserve.

Welcoming Cllr Mann, Jonathan Swales, the Reform UK Branch Chair of Harrogate and Knaresborough added: We’re very pleased to welcome Councillor Mann to Reform UK. This is a serious and considered decision by a long-serving councillor with deep experience across key committees including planning, scrutiny and health. Councillor Mann has a strong record of public service locally. Reform offers a platform that prioritises accountability, local decision-making and practical solutions, and we believe that resonates strongly across North Yorkshire. John is an excellent addition to our growing team in North Yorkshire as we build towards the May 2027 elections and beyond.

Harrogate Liberal Democrats are calling for a by-election to now be held.