Emergency closure of Knaresborough level crossing due to safety concerns

Network Rail has closed Frogmire Lane level crossing because of a number of serious safety concerns.

The decision to seek a 21‑day emergency closure order was taken due to a number of factors, including a recent near miss incident involving a child.

Network Rail had already begun gauging public opinion about closing the pedestrian crossing, at Knaresborough, because of safety concerns including:

The curved railway alignment, which severely restricts pedestrian sight lines.

Seasonal vegetation growth on a steep embankment, making it extremely difficult to manage visibility safely.

Trains coasting along this section of the line, making them harder to hear approaching.

A high proportion of vulnerable crossing users, including school‑aged children.

Long-standing issues of misuse and vandalism.

Dave Smith, Network Rail route level crossing manager, said: Our view is that Frogmire Lane level crossing presents an unacceptable level of risk, and our application for an emergency closure on safety grounds has been accepted by the local authority. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to crossing users. Decisions like this are not taken lightly, but our priority is always to keep the public safe, and the combination of poor sight lines, high levels of misuse and the number of vulnerable users means urgent action was needed.

Network Rail will seek to extend the closure for six months after the current emergency order, as long-term options are explored.

The 21-day closure runs from 19 February 2026.