Around 50 residents, councillors, landowners and environmental specialists gathered at Pannal Village Hall this week to explore the creation of Crimple Common and a continuous greenway through the Crimple Valley.

The initiative, known as Crimple Commons, aims to protect and restore the valley as a shared landscape for nature, climate resilience and public access. Early proposals include the creation of a new community common on land around Weston’s and Leeds Road, alongside habitat restoration such as wetlands, species-rich meadow and woodland, reflecting the valley’s historic role as floodplain and wet woodland.

A further ambition is the creation of a Crimple Greenway linking Pannal and Harrogate along the former railway corridor and viaduct, improving access while restoring ecological continuity through the valley.

Crimple Commons forms part of a wider vision being developed known as the Harrogate Wildbelt.

This is a long-term initiative to establish a continuous network of restored natural landscapes around Harrogate, connecting the ‘bioregions’ of as Nidd Gorge, Oakdale and Crimple Valley.

The aim is to strengthen biodiversity, improve public access to nature, and protect the town’s defining natural setting for future generations, while supporting flood resilience and ecological recovery.

George Eglese, who convened the meeting, said: Crimple Valley is one of Harrogate’s most important natural corridors, yet much of it remains fragmented and vulnerable. Crimple Commons is an opportunity to bring parts of the landscape into long-term community stewardship and restore its ecological function, while contributing to a wider Wildbelt around the town.

The meeting marked the first step in a longer process of engagement and partnership-building, with further open sessions planned in the next few weeks and discussions continuing with landowners and local organisations.

Open drop-in sessions for anyone interested will be held at Pannal Scout Hut from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, 4 March 2026 and Monday, 16 March 2026.