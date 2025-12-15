Industry leader to put spotlight on farm safety and wellbeing at the Yorkshire Farming Conference

Actionable tools for farmers to make a difference to farm safety and their wellbeing will be shared at the first-ever Yorkshire Farming Conference, in a workshop headed up by NFU Deputy President, David Exwood.

David, a national voice for UK agriculture in his role at the National Farmers Union, is the latest high-profile speaker to join the line-up for the Yorkshire Farming Conference. Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and taking place on Wednesday 28 January 2026 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, the conference will feature a packed trade show, networking opportunities and a series of talks and workshops.

As a farmer himself, in West Sussex, David will Chair the Farming safe – farming strong session which will offer a fresh take on farm safety and wellbeing: no lectures, just real stories and actionable tools for the benefit of everyone in farming. It will be a frank, peer-led and positive conversation, showcasing the lived experience of farmers.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: Farming is one of the most rewarding professions, but it remains one of the most dangerous. Too many families are left devastated by preventable accidents each year and that’s why it’s vital we keep talking openly about safety and wellbeing as an industry. Our campaign pledge, asking members to Take Five on farm safety, means even small changes, from taking a moment to pause, wearing a helmet and checking your machinery, can save lives. I’m looking forward to the discussion and to working together on building the cultural shift we need. By sharing our experiences and focusing on practical steps, we can build the confidence to make safety an everyday habit so we can all get home safe at the end of the working day.

Farming safe – farming strong is led by the Society’s Yorkshire Rural Support Network and is framed around both physical risks and mental health.

Jill Gray, farmer and Chair of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network said: This workshop will hopefully encourage our farming community to ask for support if they are struggling with mental health, and to consider all the consequences of taking risks when working on the farm. Farmers, we are not indestructible. It’s okay to ask for support.

The trade show at the conference is a chance to talk to dozens of agricultural businesses and organisations, as well as charities offering expert support to farming families: Addington Fund, Gamekeepers Welfare Trust, RABI, Samaritans and The Farming Community Network.

Big topics up for discussion during a series of talks include policy changes, the farmer’s role in the big food picture, and farming smarter by using technology and through crop choices.

Cumbrian farmer and best-selling author James Rebanks is the keynote speaker. He will be joined by a host of others from the industry such as Nuffield Scholar Tamara Hall, MD of Molescroft Farm, rural affairs journalist Anna Jones, founder and MD of Just Farmers, and arable farmer Guy Poskitt, of the award-winning Poskitts which specialises in growing carrots, parsnips and potatoes.

The Yorkshire Farming Conference is for everyone working in agriculture and takes place on 28 January 2026 at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre from 9am to 5pm. Farmers can claim BASIS and NroSo (CPD) points at the event.

It is the first landmark event brought together by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s farming networks – Future Farmers of Yorkshire, Farmer Scientist Network, Yorkshire Rural Support Network, Women In Farming Network and Yorkshire Food, Farming and Rural Network. Each of the networks is guided by farmers and funded and coordinated by the Society to support those working in the industry.

Tickets for the Yorkshire Farming Conference are available to purchase online in advance only and are priced £25 + VAT. A discount is available for group bookings of 10 or more. To buy tickets, for more details and upcoming announcements about the conference line-up, visit yorkshirefarmingconference.co.uk