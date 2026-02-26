Your Liberal Democrat candidate for the Valley Gardens by-election

Nat Slater is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming Valley Gardens by-election.

Due to the resignation of Edward Metcalfe, a vacancy has arisen for Councillor for Harrogate Town Council, Valley Gardens Ward.

Date of election: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Nominations:

Tracey Joan DE WET – Reform UK

Alex IRELAND – Green Party

Thomas James MARTIN – The Conservative Party

Nat SLATER – Liberal Democrats

Profile of Nat:

Nat Slater is the Liberal Democrat candidate in the upcoming local by-election in Harrogate. Born and raised in the town, Nat is a proud local who cares deeply about the community that shaped him.

A dad of three, Nat understands first-hand the importance of safe streets and a thriving community for families. Alongside his professional life in IT services, he volunteers as a local Scout leader, helping young people build confidence and practical skills.

Nat is currently campaigning for stronger enforcement of speed restrictions on Cold Bath Road, responding to concerns from residents about road safety. He knows how important it is that we have a town councillor who is able to stand up for Harrogate.

He is standing to ensure Valley Gardens and Harrogate has a strong, community-focused voice that listens, acts and delivers for local people.