Individuals identified from Harrogate CCTV appeal

Police have said that they have now identified the six individuals pictured on CCTV following an assault in Harrogate have been identified.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 13 February 2022 at a bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

The incident involved a large group of people who were involved in an altercation which resulted in a number of people in the bar being assaulted and receiving injuries.

Officers believed the six people pictured would have information which could assist the investigation.

