Police look to identify three men and three women following assault in a bar in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV images of six people – three men and three women, they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 13 February 2022 at a bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

The incident involved a large group of people who were involved in an altercation which resulted in a number of people in the bar being assaulted and receiving injuries.

Despite enquiries with neighbouring police forces, the identity of the people captured in the CCTV images remains outstanding. Therefore, detectives from Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they hold important information which will help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Detective Constable 604 Naomi Harris. You can also email naomi.harris@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220025651 when passing on information.