New CEO for Yorkshire Agricultural Society announced

Allister Nixon, the Chief Operating Officer at Castle Howard Estate Limited, has been announced as the new Chief Executive to replace Nigel Pulling.

Nigel is retiring from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society after over 20 years’ service at the end of March 2022.

Allister is a chartered accountant and a highly experienced, successful and well-regarded business leader.

As Chief Operating Officer at Castle Howard Estate Ltd for the past six years, he has worked with the Howard family to drive the historic estate forward, helping to manage its portfolio of businesses including a holiday park, retail, catering, farming and forestry.

Allister also has significant and varied experience working within large multinational PLCs, and his previous positions include Global COO and CFO at Kantar Media Audiences, where he helped in the setting up of new business and services in several countries. He moved from London six years ago and now lives with his family in North Yorkshire.

Allister said: I am delighted to be joining this outstanding organisation which does so much invaluable work for the agricultural industry. There is a lot of good work to continue and there are many opportunities for the Society to develop still further. I am really looking forward to working with the trustees, staff and other stakeholders in the industry to ensure that, by supporting, promoting and celebrating the industry as effectively as possible, the exceptional reputation of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society continues to grow.

Nigel Pulling said: Ihave thoroughly enjoyed my time at YAS, it is a fantastic organisation but having successfully negotiated the pandemic it is now the right time for someone else to take over. There is a great team of staff and volunteers in place, and I am sure Allister will lead YAS to further success.