Video: 372 tractors depart from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge for charity

The Knaresborough Young Farmers Tractor run set off from the Great Yorkshire Show ground this morning at 9am

It was last run in 2020, with 360 tractors, and this time they beat that, with 372 taking part.

Each year it raises money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, tractors contribute £20 a tractor plus £10 for any extra passenger.

There is still time to see them, see the map:

Tractor Run route 2022 by parkerthefarmer · MapHub

They will be in Pateley Bridge from around 12 until 1pm, before heading back via Greenhow and Ripley, finishing in Knaresborough for around 4pm.