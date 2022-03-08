Approval given to provide more modern and energy-efficient leisure facilities in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate Borough Council’s decision-making executive have given approval to provide modern and energy-efficient leisure facilities in both Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate Hydro

Knaresborough

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said:

I’m delighted that the proposals for both the Hydro in Harrogate and a new leisure and wellness centre in Knaresborough have been approved by the planning committee and agreed by the cabinet.

Our vision is to create a healthier and more active population that are living longer, more independent and happier lives. And by creating first-class facilities like this we’ll be able to deliver the aims and objectives of Brimhams Active.