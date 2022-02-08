Police precept to rise by 3.69% and fire precept to rise by 1.98% in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe has set the amount to be invested in policing and fire and rescue across North Yorkshire and York through taxpayers’ council tax bills for the financial year 2022/2023.

The Commissioner presented her precept proposals to today’s Police, Fire and Crime Panel (7 February) who approved the plans unanimously. It means that, from April 2022:

The policing precept will rise by 3.69 per cent over the 2021/22 level – an average increase of £10 per year for a Band D property.

The fire and rescue precept will rise by 1.98 per cent over the 2021/22 level – an average increase of £1.47 per year for a Band D property.

For the police precept, among the specific ways the money will be invested by the Chief Constable:

34 additional officers allocated to the customer contact centre to improve the service to the public

13 additional officers to support neighbourhood policing teams across North Yorkshire and York

9 additional officer and staff posts to raise standards and improve the quality of engagement with victims of violence against women and girls.

10 additional officers to strengthen and grow the roads policing team and support the strategy to reduce deaths and injuries on the area’s roads.

The level of the precept has been set following extensive consultation across North Yorkshire and York, including hearing directly from members of the public.

In the survey, nearly two-thirds of residents supported an increase in the police precept of over 1.99 per cent with four in ten accepting an increase of £10 or more. For the fire and rescue precept, seven in ten supported an increase of up to £1.47.