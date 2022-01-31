Trees to be planted across the Harrogate district to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

On Sunday (6 February), ceremonial trees will be planted across the Harrogate district to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Around 100 trees – on Wetherby Road and Valley Gardens in Harrogate, Jacob Smiths Park in Knaresborough, High Cleugh in Ripon, Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground and Boroughbridge Recreation Ground – have already been planted to mark the occasion as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

All but one tree at each of the locations has been planted with a final tree due to be planted on Sunday 6 February to coincide with Her Majesty’s accession day.

Harrogate Borough Mayor Councillor Trevor Chapman will be officially unveiling the ceremonial tree in Valley Gardens, Harrogate at 2pm.

The Lord Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Johanna Ropner, will also join Councillor Andy Paraskos to officially unveiling the ceremonial tree at Boroughbridge Recreation Ground at 11am. And Andrew Jones MP will be joining the Mayor of Knaresborough Councillor Christine Willoughby at Jacob Smith Park in Knaresborough at 1pm.

Species across the district include elm, oak, hornbeam, sycamore and lime, and are predominately native with high carbon capture.

Everyone from individuals to local authorities, town and parish councils, community groups, schools, businesses and landowners will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season (October to March).

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful opportunity for us to not only honour Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee but also help address the climate situation and deliver carbon reduction initiatives throughout the Harrogate district. Similar to the White Rose Forest project, we want to encourage as many people as possible in the district to get involved to improve air quality and biodiversity.

The White Rose Forest is the community forest for North and West Yorkshire, working in partnership with local authorities, landowners, businesses and communities to plant more trees across the region and improve our natural environment.

Sarah Wells, community manager at Bettys & Taylors Group who have supported the scheme, said: Trees remain very close to our hearts at Bettys & Taylors and we are delighted to support this unique project which not only highlights the importance of climate action, but also the positive impact of community collaboration. We hope that these trees will be enjoyed by residents and visitors to the area for many years to come.

Anyone wishing to get involved can plant a tree and pin it to the Queen’s Green Canopy map to make it count towards Harrogate’s total.

The Queen’s Green Canopy will coincide with the borough council’s plans to plant thousands of trees in Bilton Beck Wood and Willow Wood, Harrogate and Upper Horse Shoe Fields, Knaresborough as part of the White Rose Forest partnership.