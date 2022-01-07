Last few days – make sure your voice is heard on policing

People across North Yorkshire are being urged to tell Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe how much they are willing to pay for policing and fire and rescue services before her online consultation ends on 13 January 2022.

This an opportunity to divert your social media moaning about the police to somewhere more productive. Your comments genuinely goes towards shaping the priorities, so if you have just rolled your eyes saying doing surveys like this is pointless, please unroll them.

The online survey runs until Thursday, 13 January 2021

at www.tellCommissionerZoe.co.uk

One of Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe’s roles, required by law, is to set the police and fire precepts – the amounts dedicated to policing and fire and rescue services in North Yorkshire and York from every household.

As part of her commitment to ensure everyone has the chance to have their say before the amounts are decided, she wants to know your views as part of a consultation. Zoë will then make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.