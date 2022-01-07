Last few days – make sure your voice is heard on policing

People across North Yorkshire are being urged to tell Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe how much they are willing to pay for policing and fire and rescue services before her online consultation ends on 13 January 2022.
This an opportunity to divert your social media moaning about the police to somewhere more productive. Your comments genuinely goes towards shaping the priorities, so if you have just rolled your eyes saying doing surveys like this is pointless, please unroll them.
- The online survey runs until Thursday, 13 January 2021
- at www.tellCommissionerZoe.co.uk
One of Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe’s roles, required by law, is to set the police and fire precepts – the amounts dedicated to policing and fire and rescue services in North Yorkshire and York from every household.
As part of her commitment to ensure everyone has the chance to have their say before the amounts are decided, she wants to know your views as part of a consultation. Zoë will then make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.
Zoë said:
One of my first duties will be to set the precepts for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, something every Commissioner has to do every year.
It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, so it is important you tell me how much you are prepared to invest in our emergency services so they can keep communities safe and feeling safe.
Please go online, take just a few minutes to have your say and I will ensure your views are reflected when decisions are made.