Trees planted across the Harrogate district to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

Around 100 trees have started to be planted across the Harrogate district to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trees – which have been planted in on Wetherby Road in Harrogate Road, Jacob Smiths Park in Knaresborough, High Cleugh in Ripon, Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground and Boroughbridge Recreation Ground – are part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

All but one tree at each of the locations has been planted with a final tree due to be planted on Sunday 6 February to coincide with Her Majesty’s accession day. Species include elm, oak, hornbeam, sycamore and lime.

Everyone from individuals to local authorities, town and parish councils, community groups, schools, businesses and landowners will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season (October to March).

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful opportunity for us to not only honour Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee but also help address the climate situation and deliver carbon reduction initiatives throughout the Harrogate district. Similar to the White Rose Forest project, we want to encourage as many people as possible in the district to get involved to improve air quality and biodiversity.

Anyone wishing to get involved can plant a tree and pin it to the Queen’s Green Canopy map to make it count towards Harrogate’s total.

The Queen’s Green Canopy will coincide with the borough council’s plans to plant thousands of trees in Bilton Beck Wood and Willow Wood, Harrogate and Upper Horse Shoe Fields, Knaresborough as part of the White Rose Forest partnership.