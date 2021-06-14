Resurrected Bites to stop food deliveries but to open three pay as you feel cafés

The Resurrected Bites team have said they are planning on stopping their food delivery services, but to open-up three community groceries and three pay as you feel cafés.

The free food delivery service will be wound down at the end of July, and they are currently working with all the households they support to ensure there is a plan in place, so that no one is moved into food poverty.

They are planning to open up three community groceries and three pay as you feel cafés from October.

They say that one of their main primary objectives continues to be stopping good quality food surplus from going to landfill, therefore are continuing to collect surplus and redistribute it via the shops and cafés.

The groceries will enable people on a low income to be able to access nutritious food for a small contribution.







Michelle Hayes said: We know that many of our café customers have been waiting to hear when we are reopening as they loved the great food and friendly atmosphere in the cafés. With our pay as you feel model, it means that anyone who wouldn’t normally be able to go out for a meal, is able to eat at one of our three cafés. The community groceries and cafes will prevent tonnes of food surplus from going to waste in addition to meeting a great deal of need in terms of loneliness and food insecurity. We need to raise £120,000 to get them off the ground. Therefore, if anyone would like to fundraise for us, please get in touch. Or if you would like to make a financial donation please visit our website https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/ and hit the “Donate” button.

Items that they are short-off this week:

Jars of coffee

Tins of meat/fish

Rice