North Yorkshire Covid-19: cases in hospital drop more rapidly and infection rates at the lowest since October 2020

Please share the news















6 Shares

The North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum met today to brief the media (17 February 2021).

North Yorkshire infection rates per 100,000 are < 100, previously it was at that rate on 8 December 2021

Readiness for “surge testing” if needed, but it hasn’t been needed yet

Critical worker testing should be available soon

Hospital cases drop from 343 to 265 over 7-days, with an increased rate of drop

Meeting said it still not clear if someone vaccinated can transmit the virus

7 day infection rate/ 100,000 (week to 16 February 2021)

England Average – 136.6

North Yorkshire – 96.6

Scarborough – 65

Craven – 43.8

Selby – 119.2

Harrogate – 98.2

Richmond – 134

Ryedale – 59.8

Hambleton – 128.8

7 day infection rate/ 100,000 (week to 02 February 2021)

England Average – 257.6

North Yorkshire – 164.2

Scarborough – 107.9

Craven – 155.8

Selby – 214.1

Harrogate – 180.9

Richmond – 178.7

Ryedale – 83.1

Hambleton – 198.7

Hospitals

Hospital in-patients with Covid-19 (16 February 2021).

All North Yorkshire hospitals – 265 (a drop of 78 in 7 days)

ICU case in North Yorkshire – update not given

Harrogate – 65

York – 61

Scarborough – 8

South Tees – 121

Darlington – update not given

Airedale – update not given

Hospital in-patients with Covid-19 (02 February 2021).

All North Yorkshire hospitals – 440 (down 64) with 50 in ICU (down 11)

Harrogate – 64 (up 10)

York – 133 (down 30)

Scarborough – 42 (down 10)

South Tees – 201 (down 34)

Darlington – 33 (down 15)

Airedale – 68 (down 21)

Staff absences for all reasons running at 405, down 48 on previous week.

Vaccine

422,000 people have had 1st dose

17,000 have had the 2nd dose

Meeting said “there isn’t a clear picture on transmission” once an individual is vaccinated.

Vaccinations are moving to >65 and those with underlying health conditions.

Testing

Meeting said it is not allowed to report on specific numbers being tested in North Yorkshire.

Seeing a reduction in the number of tests, Harrogate remains the most used test centre.

Police

186 fixed penalty notices have been handed out in North Yorkshire over the last 7-days.