Resurrected Bites update, new delivery points and this weeks items they are short of

Please share the news















1 Share

The team at Resurrected Bites have released an update on the food parcel delivery service for people that are having problems feeding themselves or family.

A spokesperson for Ressurected Bites, said: Thank you so much for your patience whilst we worked out the logistics of organising this. We still welcome much needed donations but must emphasise that people should only collect if they feel comfortable storing the items, possibly in garages or somewhere where they are not in contact with the family. We totally understand if it is no longer possible to collect larger donations, we all need to keep safe, and constantly wash our hands when handling products.

They have several new drop off points for donations.

We can take small or large (room temperature only) donations at the following places where they can be quarantined:

Anytime – 2 Emerald Close, HG1 4QL (red boxes outside or email this address)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-3pm – H2k skincare and gifts, 31 Montpellier Parade HG1 2TG (opposite the Crown Hotel, NOT the one near Slingsby’s Gin)

Wednesday 10 until 2pm – Knaresborough Community Centre

All 3 have parking outside.

They can also take smaller donations at the following locations:

https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/drop-off-points

One of their main objectives is to reduce food waste, so if anyone has any items left from Christmas that they believe will not used, whether it is Christmas pudding, chocolates or even Mince pies, they welcome them.

In addition, this week they are short of:

Small jars of coffee

Tinned Fish

Baby Wipes

Cereal

Tinned Meats

Shampoo

Baked Beans

Gravy

Deodorants

Pasta Sauces

Cat / Dog food

Size 5 and 6 nappies

For details of financial contributions and all other information please see:

https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/