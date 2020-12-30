Scratch card theft – CCTV show them being used in York, Harrogate, Knaresborough and Northallerton

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify three people who may have information about the theft of scratch cards.

Several incidents involving thefts of scratch cards have occurred throughout October, November and December, involving two men and a woman, in several stores in York, Harrogate, Knaresborough and Northallerton.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Tate or email lucy.tate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200197512 when passing on information.




