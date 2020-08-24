Harrogate Police give reassurance following incident on Harcourt Drive, where a man lost his life

Around 7.15pm this evening (23 August 2020) police attended an incident on Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Two men had sustained injuries, one is currently being treated in hospital and the second man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies, North Yorkshire Police Major Crime Team, said:

I can reassure the residents of Harrogate that this is a tragic and isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the man who sadly lost his life. Further details will be released when possible.

I would like to appeal again to anyone who witnessed, including recording, the incident or events leading up to it to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference: 12200147262. Thank you.