Man pronounced deceased at the scene following incident on Harcourt Drive, Harrogate

Around 7.15pm this evening (23 August 2020) police attended an incident on Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Two men had sustained injuries, one is currently being treated in hospital and the second man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing and North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting reference: 12200147262.

See update Harrogate Police give reassurance following incident on Harcourt Drive, where a man lost his life




