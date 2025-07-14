Electric 36 bus receives innovation award

Teh Best Innovation award was give at the E-Mobility Awards to Transdev for their project to deliver 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deck vehicles on the 36 route

The project is in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, Government funding worth £7.8 million was secured to support just over a third of the total cost of 39 new electric buses, plus re-equipping The Harrogate Bus Company’s depot with new technology to power and maintain the innovative buses.

The double deck buses have been joined by 20 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric single deckers to create a complete new zero emission electric bus fleet based at Transdev’s depot in the town.