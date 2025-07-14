Electric 36 bus receives innovation award

Teh Best Innovation award was give at the E-Mobility Awards to Transdev for their project to deliver 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deck vehicles on the 36 route
The project is in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, Government funding worth £7.8 million was secured to support just over a third of the total cost of 39 new electric buses, plus re-equipping The Harrogate Bus Company’s depot with new technology to power and maintain the innovative buses.
The double deck buses have been joined by 20 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric single deckers to create a complete new zero emission electric bus fleet based at Transdev’s depot in the town.
Transdev’s Managing Director Henri Rohard said:
We are delighted to receive this prestigious national award for our innovative zero emission buses, which are proving reliable and popular with customers on our premium route, The 36.
This new generation of buses was three years in the making, with a successful application for £7.8 million through ZEBRA, the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas fund, by our exceptional partner North Yorkshire Council, supporting our own investment to make this exciting project a reality.
We needed a bus that is going to be robust to deliver high performance in a busy urban environment, such as in Leeds and Harrogate, and also in the more rural sections of the route. Most of our zero emission buses on The 36 cover over 100,000 kilometres, or 62,100 miles, a year, with over two million customer journeys per annum, and they are performing well in service.
Our new electric buses for The 36 and our other routes in and around Harrogate are custom engineered to deliver a positive step change in performance, and just as important, are proving popular with our customers.