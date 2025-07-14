The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returns to the spectacular setting of Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon from Friday 19 September until Sunday 21 September.

With a family focus, this year’s show is set to inspire the next generation of growers with an engaging raft of new children’s hands-on activities, as well as its trademark spectacular floral displays, awe-inspiring fruit and vegetable competitions, expert talks and live demonstrations.

Newby Hall and Gardens

19-21 September 2025

Designed to encourage discovery, creativity and family fun, activities for children include a new nature-inspired fun zone with workshops, activity trails and storytelling, as well as encounters with birds of prey and a petting farm.

Creative workshops offer the opportunity for children to create their own posy, plant their own mini garden plot and build a bug hotel to encourage garden insects. Young growers can also join in the gardening competitions to showcase their best homegrown fruit and veg or a jam jar of flowers.

Staged by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show attracts more than 30,000 visitors over the three days, as well as hundreds of exhibitors, competitors and volunteers and showcases the best in fresh produce and flowers.

Show highlights include the magnificent floral displays in the Grand Floral Pavilion where visitors can enjoy seasonal displays from the UK’s best growers, nurseries and specialist plant societies, including the National Dahlia and National Chrysanthemum Northern Championships.

The Incredible Edible Pavilion attracts fruit and vegetable displays from across the country with growers showcasing the pick of this year’s harvest. This year’s Pavilion will host fiercely contested competitions, from the popular NEHS Giant Veg competition and the National Onion Championship to the National Vegetable Society’s Northern Championships and classes for seasonal produce, from apples and pears to onions and carrots.

The show will see the return of the popular Human Gardener and Grow Live! stages with gardening experts sharing their passion, gardening advice and inspiring floristry demonstrations. New for 2025 is the Makers Table stage with experts demonstrating how to make the most of the seasonal harvest with delicious pickles, chutneys and jams alongside the secrets to drying flowers and even homemade homecare hacks.

Show visitors can also enjoy ‘The Country House Weekend’ with stunning floral arrangements installed throughout Newby Hall’s magnificent Adam interiors. Designed by internationally celebrated floral designer Jonathan Moseley, the feature takes inspiration from Newby’s great history and its award-winning gardens, which this year won a coveted gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April. Last year’s Autumn Flower Show attracted 30,000 visitors, with the profits used to support and promote the work of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.

Nick Smith, director of Harrogate Flower Shows, said: September is the perfect time to celebrate the year’s horticultural achievements. This year, as well as offering inspiration through the beautiful floral displays and exceptional competitions we are so well known for, we’re focussing on encouraging youngsters to get involved in growing through some of the many hands-on activities on offer. So, with full access to Newby Hall’s brilliant adventure playground, it’s a perfect day out for families.

Tickets are £23 per person available online from https://www.flowershow.org.uk/ until 2 September or £28 on the door. Admission includes access to Newby’s gardens which feature some of Europe’s biggest herbaceous flower borders, 15 stunning garden ‘rooms’ and family adventure garden.