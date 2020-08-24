Government must extend support to protect local jobs, Lib Dems warn

Please share the news











The Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to continue furlough support until it is safe and extend support to those who have so far been excluded by the Government.

Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP, who is asking the public to join the Party’s campaign to protect workers, warned that the Government must not “undo the work and threaten mass unemployment.”

According to government statistics published this week, 15,800 of people in Harrogate & Knaresborough have benefited from the job retention scheme.

Government statistics also show a further 399 people in Harrogate & Knaresborough are receiving financial support through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, following a successful campaign by the Liberal Democrats.

However, the Party has warned some of the worst hit are the country’s self-employed workers, three million of whom are still not covered by government support.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson Judith Rogerson for Harrogate & Knaresborough added: We have all heard countless heart-breaking stories about people who lost their livelihoods overnight as a result of the coronavirus crisis, including here in Harrogate & Knaresborough. It is simply unacceptable so many people in need are excluded from support for unjust reasons. The Government should listen to Liberal Democrat plans to protect jobs and ensure no one is left behind.

Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said: It is clear that the job retention scheme has helped stem the tide of job losses. The Chancellor must not undo the work and threaten mass unemployment by ending the scheme before it is safe to do so. Instead, now is the time to extend support to those wrongly excluded and for Ministers to deliver a Green Recovery Plan that will create millions of jobs, keep people in work and tackle climate change.