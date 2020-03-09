Harrogate District Green Party says: ”NO to single use plastic littering our countryside”

Please share the news













Harrogate District Green Party held their Spring Spruce-up at Rudgate Crossroads near Bickerton, and then at Whixley Crossroads near Green Hammerton on Saturday morning.

The 10-strong group cleared the verges of rubbish, and collected a total of 185kg in 18 bin-bags, mainly single-use plastic and soiled recyclables

Arnold Warneken, Green Party Campaigner, said: It’s shocking how much rubbish is deliberately discarded in our beautiful countryside. Most of it is completely avoidable too. Food outlets must be persuaded both by regulation & consumer pressure that single-use plastic is no longer acceptable, and lazy customers need to know that chucking rubbish out of a car window is completely irresponsible! Whether it is fast-food wrappings, carrier bags, or plastic water bottles, please take your rubbish home and recycle it, so that we all work together to create the environments we want now and in the future!