Knaresborough Halifax Bank closure debated at HBC Cabinet and Knaresborough Chamber

On Tuesday, 5 February 2020, both the Harrogate Borough Council Cabinet and Knaresborough Chamber discussed the planned closure of the Halifax Bank in Knaresborough.

Two ATM’s would also go with the branch closure and it would leave the only remaining counter facility in the town the Post Office.

Councillor Ed Darling, brought the matter to the attention of the Harrogate Borough Council Cabinet.

The Harrogate Borough Cabinet agreed to two actions:

  • The Council’s Economic Development team to investigate the potential for a one-stop-shop for bank customers in Knaresborough’s town centre which can also incorporate community facilities.
  • The Council will support a call for Mr Galley (Halifax’s Managing Director) to visit Knaresborough and take part in a public meeting with his customers so he can understand the impact the closure will have.

Cllr Samantha Mearns and Cllr Ed Darling have also laid a motion to Knaresborough Town Council (KTC) to invite Mr Galley to Knaresborough. This motion will form part of the KTC agenda for 17 February 2020.

Cllr Ed Darling has also met with LINK in the Knaresborough town centre to discuss ATM provision should Halifax close in May as planned – Cllr Darling along with LINK are looking at a few sites where new ATMs could be situated.

The Knaresborough Chamber also discussed the matter at their Chamber Meeting.

Charlotte Gale, Knaresborough Chamber, said:
Banking provision was top of the agenda at our monthly Knaresborough Chamber meeting last night, which saw record attendance by businesses, community organisations and local Councillors.

Our 1000 strong petition was well received, as was an update from both Chamber and Cllr Ed Darling on progress so far.

This was followed by a constructive and lively debate. If you live in Knaresborough, or enjoy visiting the town, we urge you to sign and share our petition: https://www.change.org/Save-Last-Bank-Knaresborough






