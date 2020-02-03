Animal magic at Harrogate bank

Please share the news











If you go down to Barclays Bank today, you’re sure of a big surprise! But this time it is not just bears making an appearance but a range of beautiful handmade animals from Art Makers at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.

The animals were made for last summer’s Animal Invasion at Knaresborough Castle and have now taken up residence in Barclays Bank in Harrogate where they are being sold to raise funds for the Henshaws Capital Appeal to update the Arts & Crafts Centre.

Henshaws Major Relationship Fundraiser Gemma Young said: Barclays has given us a fantastic shop window to sell these lovely pieces of art to raise funds for the appeal and we are very grateful for being given such a great way to get our message out.

Barclays Branch Manager Adam Moore said: We are long-term supporters of Henshaws, so we are delighted to help, with the added benefit that it really makes our customers smile when they see the marvellous array of animals in the banking hall.

The display is the latest event in a partnership with Barclays which has for a number of years provided the Harrogate branch as a venue for Henshaws annual Gourmet Call My Bluff Wine Tasting event and is a much-valued supporter of the charity.

The display has also been supported by Green-tech in Harrogate, which has provided grassy spots for the animals to stand in.

The animals, which include a zebra, meerkat, crocodile and a large giraffe, were made by Art Makers last summer using papier mache, wire, fabric and paint and Henshaws is asking for a minimum donation of £50 for each one.

Any remaining animals will be among the lots at the Henshaws Arts Auction at Rudding Park on Thursday 12 March, which will be presented by British art historian and BBC television presenter Dan Cruikshank.

Gemma said: We empower disabled people to go beyond expectations and achieve their ambitions and the Arts & Crafts Centre works at the heart of the community – creating long-lasting change through creative education, community support, and enterprise. For some people, with other services closing, this means the Centre is their only way of making friends and developing skills. We urgently need to update the Arts and Crafts Centre to reflect these changes and ensure we give people with disabilities confidence and choice in their own lives.

