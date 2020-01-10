ALDI submit plans for new Knaresborough store

Please share the news













Aldi’s proposal for a new food store at Manse Farm, Knaresborough has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application to Harrogate Borough Council.

The site, just off York Road, opposite Nidderdale Lodge Park, is set to be developed into a high-quality, carefully designed store with landscaping and a car park for 115 spaces.

The plans would create between 30 and 50 full and part-time jobs; amount to a multi-million-pound investment in the area and bring increased shopping choice for local residents. The proposed food store is part of the mixed-use, wider masterplan for Manse Farm, which includes outline planning permission for a supermarket.

Aldi held pre-application consultation with local residents and stakeholders during November/December 2019, including a public exhibition to showcase our proposals. Almost 80% of respondents to the consultation were in favour of the plans for a new Aldi food store at Manse Farm.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: We are delighted to submit our planning application to deliver a new food store at Manse Farm. We are very encouraged by the high level of support we have received for the plans from local residents and stakeholders. Respondents to our consultation highlighted the benefits the scheme would bring, including a new discount food store, job creation and reduced travel times. Additionally, a number of local people commented that a new food store would complement the wider mixed-used plans for Manse Farm. Aldi would like to thank all those who took the time to participate in our consultation process and look forward to updating the community as the planning process progresses.

Harrogate Borough Council will determine the application, with a decision expected to be made in the coming months.

Anyone who would like to find out more details about Aldi's proposal for Manse Farm can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line number, 0800 298 7040, or visit the project website, www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/knaresborough








