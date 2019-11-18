Harrogate and Knaresborough Green Party candidate steps aside to secure remain vote 

Please share the news











The Green Party will not after all field a candidate in Harrogate and Knaresborough in the upcoming General Election as part of a series of electoral arrangements with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.

Shan Oakes is stepping aside to ensure that the Remain vote on 12 December is unified and that a Tory candidate is not successful in the constituency.

Shan said: We are very sad to be stepping aside when we know there will be many many people here wanting to vote Green. However, we believe Brexit would be so deeply damaging that we want the People to have a vote, now we all know more facts. Greens are willing to work with other parties for the common good and our Party feels that in the current circumstances, in the hugely unfair context of the ‘first past the post’ voting system, this is the right thing to do for local people. Residents have got a choice now between a Remain candidate and a series of leave or unclear politicians and they can make a decision between those options. I would encourage people to find their nearest Green candidate and support their campaign (via GP website greenparty.org.uk)

The candidates for Harrogate and Knaresborough are now:

GEORGE Kieron Thomas The Yorkshire Party – Speaking up for Yorkshire

JONES Andrew Hanson The Conservative Party Candidate

ROGERSON Judith Mary Liberal Democrat

SEWARDS Mark James Labour Party

The Brexit Party are not fielding a candidate to avoid splitting the leave vote.

The Green Party have said that following their conference last month, the Green Party has been in discussions with other parties about the possibility of electoral arrangements. One approach was made by the organisation Unite to Remain (UTR), who have helped facilitate a conversation with Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

These talks have led to an arrangement being agreed involving candidates from all parties standing aside in certain seats, with the objective of increasing the number of remain supporting MPs elected in the upcoming election on 12h December. The Green Party have said they believe that these arrangements are good for the Party and good for the country.









