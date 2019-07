Please share the news











The Saurus beasts walked the streets of Harrogate on Friday evening (26 July 2019), signalling the start of busy weekend of entertainments for Harrogate.

Today (27 July 2019) will see a Carnival Parade from 11am and then fun in Valley Gardens along with street entertainers in the town centre.

Saurus will be part of the Carnival Parade along with many other acts.

To see the full list of what’s on see Dates, times and whats-on for the weekend carnival and street theatre in Harrogate









