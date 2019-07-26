Dates, times and whats-on for the weekend carnival and street theatre in Harrogate

As a lead-up event to the UCI Cycle Championships, Harrogate is hosting street theatre, a carnival parade and entertainments in Valley Gardens on the 27 July 2019.
Friday 26 July 2019 at 8pm
Saurus on John Street and the Ginnel
Saturday 27 July 2019
Street Theatre – various locations in the town centre of Harrogate from 12:00 to 17:00
Carnival Parade – starting at the Cenotaph at 11am and taking in circuit of the centre of Harrogate before heading to Valley Gardens
Valley Gardens – Music, Food, entertainments, workshops, dance
Harrogate Town Centre Street Theatre – 27 July 2019
Blue Bells
- 12:00 to 12:30 – Oxford Street, between McDonalds and Theatre
- 13:30 to 14:00 – Cambridge Street/ John Street
- 15:00 to 15:30 – Montpellier
Roo’d
- 12:30 to 13:00 – Montpellier
- 14:00 to 14:30 – Oxford Street, between McDonalds and Theatre
- 15:00 to 15:30 – Beulah Street
Hedgemen
- 13:00 to 13:00 – Cambridge Street/ John Street
- 14:30 to 15:00 – Cambridge Street/ John Street
- 16:00 to 16:30 – Oxford Street, between McDonalds and Theatre
Flamingos
- 13:30 to 14:00 – Beulah Street
- 15:00 to 15:30 – Oxford Street, between McDonalds and Theatre
- 16:30 to 17:00 – Kings Road, between Stuzzis and Christies
Carnival Parade
Starting at 11am, the Carnival celebrations kick off with an opening parade featuring ensembles, music, and dance from around the world including street theatre and some of our local performers too. An explosion of colour and sound through the town.
Starting at the Cenotaph and heading towards McDonalds, Oxford Street, down Cambridge Street (past M&S, Boots etc) and then down Montpellier.
This will feature the below performers:
- Sauras by Close-Act Theatre
- Brass Band of 100 made up of local bands across the area
- Leeds West Indian Carnival
- Houriat
- Back Chat Brass
- The Tanoura Dancer
- Bombay Baja Brass
- A Sweep of Swallows from A Bird in the Hand Theatre
- Croc Hunters
Valley Gardens – 27 July
Music
The celebrations continue all day in the Valley Gardens, and the Global Music Stage will be one of the main focal points of the day. Expect New Orleans meets 90’s club classics with Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, hip hop and Afrobeat from Têtes de Pois, Latin and Jamaican groove from Dennis Rollins, and Sambroso Sambroso recreate the irresistibly smooth sound of the Buena Vista Social Club Cuban grooves. Meanwhile the Leeds West Indian Carnival will bring DJs, dance and fabulous costumes alongside craft workshops for families to the Carnival stage, a spectacular Caribbean street party awaits.
The line-up features:
- Mr Wilson’s Second Liners
- DJ Trev
- Tete de Pois
- Dennis Rollins’ FUNKY FUNK!
- Sambroso presents Buena Vista Social Club
For the family
As this is a family-themed day, there is naturally a huge array of family- activities centred on mums, dads and kinds, with dance and craft workshops, storytelling, rides, walkabout street theatre and more across the gardens throughout the day.
Featuring:
- Craft workshops
- Chalking art
- Spray art graffiti
- Willow circlesCarnival crafts and dance moves
- Make and take carnival craft
- Storytelling with animated objects
- Face painting
Dance Stage
Here visitors can sit back and watch – or dig out their dancing shoes – to learn Egyptian Tandoura, Turkish Belly Dancing or Indian Dance from Annapurna Indian Dance Company.
Featuring:
- The Tanoura Dance
- Houriat Belly Dancing
- Annapurna Indian Dance and workshop
- Flag dancers throughout the day
Theatre of Food
The Theatre of Food is a fully immersive stage offering cooking sessions and inspiring food demonstrations from around the world. Cookery demonstrations will be hosted by Yorkshire celebrity TV chef and Festivals’ favourite, Stephanie Moon.
Featuring:
- Samira Effa – True Foods Ripon
- Kevin Fernandez – Rafi’s Spicebox
- Tosin Dayo-Oyekole (OSO Cook) – OSO Sauces, Wakefield
- Mehdi Boykemach – Fodder, Harrogate
Food and Drink Stalls
And if the Theatre of Food has got the taste buds tingling, then why not “eat your way around the world” with the carefully curated food zone, washed down with an array of beverages to cater for every palate
Featuring:
- The Big Red Oven – Wood Fired Pizza Specialists
- Persis Baklava
- Harvey’s Sausages
- Hales Bar
- Mobile Bar / Pop-up Bar – Bierhaus Nancy
- Flat Earth
- Pavs Dhaba
- Cold Bath Brewing Company
- Fifi’s Caribbean Twist
- Waterworks
- Freshly made doughnuts
- Carnival Kitchen
- Onfire Catering
- Flavour Events
- C and M Ices
- Lebanese Street Food