North Yorkshire County Council - County Hall, Northallerton
North Yorkshire County Council - County Hall, Northallerton

Councillor calls for a portion of profits from housing development to go to fund social housing

Published on in Harrogate/News/Yorkshire
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

Cllr Geoff Webber (Lib Dem Bilton & Nidd Gorge) is to propose a motion to allow further funds to social housing.

He will table a motion  to North Yorkshire County Council at the full council meeting on Wednesday 24 July  – “That this council allocates 20% of the net profit made by Brierly Homes to a fund specifically to support the provision of social housing.”

It will be seconded by Cllr Bryn Griffiths (Lib Dem Stokesley).

Cllr Geoff Webber (Lib Dem Bilton & Nidd Gorge) said:

There would be benefit to NYCC both in the long term with savings (or better results) in education, along with improvements in public health (particularly mental health) and savings in social services.

It is also reasonable to expect a re-organisation into a single tier authority in the not too distant future when housing which will bring housing into the remit of whatever takes over from the county council.




 

 


Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*