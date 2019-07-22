Councillor calls for a portion of profits from housing development to go to fund social housing

Please share the news











4 Shares

Cllr Geoff Webber (Lib Dem Bilton & Nidd Gorge) is to propose a motion to allow further funds to social housing.

He will table a motion to North Yorkshire County Council at the full council meeting on Wednesday 24 July – “That this council allocates 20% of the net profit made by Brierly Homes to a fund specifically to support the provision of social housing.”

It will be seconded by Cllr Bryn Griffiths (Lib Dem Stokesley).

Cllr Geoff Webber (Lib Dem Bilton & Nidd Gorge) said: There would be benefit to NYCC both in the long term with savings (or better results) in education, along with improvements in public health (particularly mental health) and savings in social services. It is also reasonable to expect a re-organisation into a single tier authority in the not too distant future when housing which will bring housing into the remit of whatever takes over from the county council.









Please share the news











4 Shares