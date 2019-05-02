Call for a stage sponsor at this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events at Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre

Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre need a stage sponsor for their upcoming events this year.
They already have a stage, but need a gazebo-like cover for this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events – they are looking to raise around £1,500.
Rufus Beckett said:
We are looking for a sponsor for our outdoor stage and we would use it for the Beer Festivaland all the other events planned this year.
If we can’t get some sponsorship we’ll just buy a gazebo.
We are offering the chance to sponsor stages so at our big events sponsors would have a large banner on the stage giving them an advert to a large number of people.
At Bed Fest we will have two stages provided by Rick Lawson of FT audio visual. .
If you can help then email rufusbeckett@googlemail.com