Call for a stage sponsor at this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events at Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre

Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre need a stage sponsor for their upcoming events this year.

They already have a stage, but need a gazebo-like cover for this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events – they are looking to raise around £1,500.

Rufus Beckett said:

We are looking for a sponsor for our outdoor stage and we would use it for the Beer Festivaland all the other events planned this year.

If we can’t get some sponsorship we’ll just buy a gazebo.

We are offering the chance to sponsor stages so at our big events sponsors would have a large banner on the stage giving them an advert to a large number of people.

At Bed Fest we will have two stages provided by Rick Lawson of FT audio visual. .