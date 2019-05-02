Gazebo similar to this is available for sponsorship

Call for a stage sponsor at this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events at Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre

17 mins ago in Community/Harrogate/Knaresborough

Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre need a stage sponsor for their upcoming events this year.

They already have a stage, but need a gazebo-like cover for this year’s Bed Fest and Urban Beach events – they are looking to raise around £1,500.

Rufus Beckett said:

We are looking for a sponsor for our outdoor stage and we would use it for the Beer Festivaland all the other events planned this year.

If we can’t get some sponsorship we’ll just buy a gazebo.

We are offering the chance to sponsor stages so at our big events sponsors would have a large banner on the stage giving them an advert to a large number of people.

At Bed Fest we will have two stages provided by Rick Lawson of FT audio visual. .

If you can help then email rufusbeckett@googlemail.com




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*