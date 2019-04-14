Two arrested following assault in Valley Gardens but injured teenagers remain in hospital

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident in the Valley Gardens of Harrogate.

Two boys, both from the Leeds area, were arrested yesterday evening, after two other boys were seriously injured in an assault at about 3.30pm in Valley Gardens.

They remain in custody at this time.

The two injured teenagers are in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said: I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.







