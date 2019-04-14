Two arrested following assault in Valley Gardens but injured teenagers remain in hospital

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident in the Valley Gardens of Harrogate.
Two boys, both from the Leeds area, were arrested yesterday evening, after two other boys were seriously injured in an assault at about 3.30pm in Valley Gardens.
They remain in custody at this time.
The two injured teenagers are in a stable condition in hospital.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said:
I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community.
However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.
In terms of the suspected stabbing in the Valley Gardens, you need to be asking why two “teenagers” from Leeds were in the Valley Gardens in the first place. Do you think that these were enlightened teenagers there to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the gardens, to marvel at the botanical diversity, or were their motives somewhat more furtive ?
From what I have observed, there seems to be some highly questionable behaviour that goes on in Valley Gardens in areas concealed from general view. Groups of kids ducking through holes in the hedge, a car arriving with blacked out windows, two adults disappearing through the same hole, one going back to the car a couple of times to retrieve something, and then the two driving off. Maybe it is totally innocent, but then again, perhaps its not ?
From my perspective is not surprising that yet another major incident has occurred there ( this is not the first in my memory) and if something is not done, it won’t be the last.
I recently had the pleasure of doing a speed awareness course as I broke the speed limit on a long open road near menwith hill (not the A59 ) bang to rights and no arguments, I sat through four hours of reasons why one should stay within the speed limits blah blah don’t do it again. however ,one of the things mentioned was that the mobile speed cameras are placed in a variety of places to deter speeding motorists rather than to collect revenue. If having police officers has a deterrent effect then why oh why are we seeing less and less police officers patrolling the streets where these incidents seem to be taking place with more and more frequency, I live in the Coppice quarter of New park / Bilton and there have been three or four serious incidents in the past few months involving muggings and knife assaults yet I can’t remember the last time I saw a policeman actually making his/her prescence felt around the affected areas yet on any given day of the week I can see two or three speed cameras ” deterring” speeders, put some of the police efforts into keeping the streets and parks safe too if you don’t mind.