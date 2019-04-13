Teenagers injured in Valley Gardens assault, one airlifted to hospital

Updated 17:46 – 13 April 2019

Officers are at the scene of an assault in Harrogate.

Police were called at 3.30pm today with a report that two teenage boys had been assaulted in Valley Gardens. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A cordon is in place, and police remain at the scene as enquiries into the incident continue. Officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the town.

The injuries are believed to be due to stabbings.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and quote reference NYP-13042019-0299.

First posted 17:18 – 13 April 2019

Police have currently closed Valley Gardens in Harrogate following an incident.

At least one has been injured, being transferred to hospital by air ambulance.

A number of police cars are present at the main entrance to the park and all entrances are being closed.

The air ambulance landed on Montpellier Hill with one casualty being transferred.

Further details to follow.







