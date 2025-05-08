Flag-raising ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Please share:

North Yorkshire Council held a flag-raising ceremony at County Hall in Northallerton to mark VE Day today (Thursday, 8 May 2025).

A two-minute silence was also observed at the remembrance memorial, which took place across the country at 12 noon to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

VE Day marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on May 8, 1945, when the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.

North Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: As an organisation, we are joining the community in marking the anniversary with a ceremony in front of councillors and staff. VE Day is a time to remember the sacrifices that were made during one of history’s darkest times. We know that there will be so many amazing events planned to join in with the spirit of VE Day and what it represents.

Cllr Kevin Foster, who is Armed Forces Champion for North Yorkshire Council, raised the flag. He said: I’m pleased to have led the flag-raising ceremony on what is such a momentous day in our history. It is a time for the county to come together to remember the sacrifices made so that we can be free today and thank all those who played their part at home and abroad to secure peace. Most of us will be remembering someone today, and as I put the flag up I was remembering my grandfather, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Knight, who served in the Second World War. He served with a Green Howard and trained in Richmond.

Several libraries have been hosting special events to mark VE Day. In Knaresborough, staff from the town’s heritage centre delivered a free talk about life during the Second World War. There is also a month-long display from the local history group detailing properties linking to the census records.

At Scarborough, library staff, visitors and local care home residents have been sharing memories over tea and scones, and the wellbeing choir performed. Displays from the British Newspaper Archive are running throughout the month in Masham and Nidderdale libraries.

An exhibition is being held at Skipton Town Hall to explore the power of design in shaping public perception and fuelling the war effort.

It features posters donated to Craven Museum by W.W Holgate, which were gathered during the war, alongside objects from the museum’s collection. Running until July 23, it connects national narratives to the local histories of Craven and beyond.