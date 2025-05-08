Barnes and Etherington sign professional contracts

Lucas Barnes and Marcus Etherington have signed professional contracts with the Harrogate Town AFC.

Both players have been with the club’s Academy side for the previous seasons and will now join up with Simon Weaver’s first team squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Describing Etherington as a ball playing centre half by Kevin Wilson, the Lead PDP Coach: He’s improved as the season has gone on and has the potential to keep moving up the ladder. He’s got a great physique and a great family round him, I’m sure he’ll go in and do exceptionally we’ll and I’m really pleased for him.

Barnes meanwhile made his first team debut on our final day of the season victory at Morecambe, replacing Josh Falkingham in the 77th minute and making an instant impact.

Speaking on his performance at Morecambe, Weaver said: He was full of energy, not intimidated at all, crunched into tackles and showed everything that warranted him earning a pro contract.

Kevin Wilson said: He does everything right off the field, he came here as a right back but felt he was really suited to midfield, his pressing is good and he can get around the park.

Jack Bray has also been offered a professional contract with the club.

The following second year scholars will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts: Frankie Shepherd, Adam Pow, Robbie Wilson, Oli Robinson, Jayden Obarotimi, Jack McClarin and Harry Hindle.

Kevin Wilson said: The development this year has been really good across the board within the Academy, but everyone has different pathways and it can be a ruthless industry at times.I’d like to thank those leaving for all their hard work, attitude and application over the past year and I wish them all the best.

Also departing are the following U17 ‘schoolboy’ players who have been a part of our Academy squad for the past season:

Toby Sharkey, Olly Lang-Burns, Alfie Lumsden, Chester Gregory, Cory McCombe, Charlie Nicholson, Charley Parker and George Meaking.

Harrogate Town AFC have said they would like to thank all players for their efforts at the club and wish them all the best for the future.