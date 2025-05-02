Harrogate Town Council Results – May 2025

The Count for the Harrogate Town Council Elections took place today (2 May 25)
There were 19 Wards
The results:
2 – Conservative
1 – Reform UK
15 – Lib Dem
1 – Independent
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Austin Wildmore
|Liberal Democrats
|325
|40%
|Elected
|Christopher Julian Gelber
|Reform UK
|200
|25%
|Not elected
|Louis Barratt
|Conservative
|140
|17%
|Not elected
|Toby Holbrey
|Labour
|82
|10%
|Not elected
|Rachel Catherine Adeleke
|Green Party
|66
|8%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|David Michael Thornton Goodall
|Reform UK
|344
|42%
|Elected
|Ian Stuart Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrats
|268
|33%
|Not elected
|Rebecca Reeve-Burnett
|Conservative
|127
|15%
|Not elected
|James David Edwin Eaton
|Green Party
|82
|10%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Josy Thompson
|Liberal Democrats
|451
|45%
|Elected
|Anthony Murphy
|Conservative
|366
|37%
|Not elected
|Tracey Joan De Wet
|Reform UK
|182
|18%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Monika Slater
|Liberal Democrats
|297
|44%
|Elected
|Kevin Peter Parker
|Reform UK
|222
|33%
|Not elected
|Judy Armsby
|Green Party
|82
|12%
|Not elected
|Sue Lumby
|Conservative
|78
|11%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Andrew David Timothy
|Liberal Democrats
|333
|41%
|Elected
|Gilly Charters
|Green Party
|248
|30%
|Not elected
|Tim Hunter
|Conservative
|241
|29%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|David Lindsay Allardyce
|Liberal Democrats
|388
|43%
|Elected
|John Lawrence
|Reform UK
|275
|31%
|Not elected
|Sharon Bentley
|Conservative
|134
|15%
|Not elected
|Tamsin Jade Worrall
|Green Party
|103
|11%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Jennifer Travena
|Liberal Democrats
|417
|56%
|Elected
|Bob Frendt
|Reform UK
|186
|25%
|Not elected
|Innes Winter
|Conservative
|84
|11%
|Not elected
|Bill Rigby
|Green Party
|62
|8%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Elizabeth Jackson
|Conservative
|410
|33%
|Elected
|Jo Webb
|Green Party
|351
|28%
|Not elected
|Howard Lloyd Marshall
|Liberal Democrats
|287
|23%
|Not elected
|David Hartley
|Reform UK
|186
|15%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Mark Julian Warr
|Liberal Democrats
|221
|51%
|Elected
|John Mann
|Conservative
|148
|34%
|Not elected
|Jonathan Mark Swales
|Reform UK
|67
|15%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Paula Stott
|Liberal Democrats
|358
|37%
|Elected
|Jonathan Shrago
|Conservative
|293
|31%
|Not elected
|Helen Jane Swales
|Reform UK
|156
|16%
|Not elected
|Susan Evans
|Green Party
|90
|9%
|Not elected
|John Hobkinson
|Labour
|58
|6%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Edward Metcalfe
|Liberal Democrats
|549
|50%
|Elected
|John Ennis
|Conservative
|339
|31%
|Not elected
|Paul Gerard Hartness
|Reform UK
|144
|13%
|Not elected
|Andrew Williamson
|Labour
|69
|6%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Patrick Francis Milne
|Liberal Democrats
|526
|42%
|Elected
|Edward Lyell
|Conservative
|299
|24%
|Not elected
|Roland Strauss
|Green Party
|191
|15%
|Not elected
|Jack William Smithson
|Reform UK
|189
|15%
|Not elected
|Helen Burke
|Labour
|58
|5%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Graham William Dixon
|Liberal Democrats
|435
|40%
|Elected
|Douglas West
|Conservative
|363
|33%
|Not elected
|Dan Lupton
|Reform UK
|162
|15%
|Not elected
|Suzanne Saeed
|Green Party
|90
|8%
|Not elected
|Jack Harrison
|Labour
|51
|5%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Josie Caven
|Liberal Democrats
|377
|40%
|Elected
|Ian Graham Hardcastle
|Reform UK
|254
|27%
|Not elected
|Chris Watt
|Labour
|196
|21%
|Not elected
|Thomas Martin
|Conservative
|109
|12%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Michael Harrison
|Conservative
|152
|32%
|Elected
|Nathaniel Paul Slater
|Liberal Democrats
|150
|32%
|Not elected
|Jacqueline Mary Green
|Reform UK
|133
|28%
|Not elected
|Ian Charters
|Green Party
|34
|7%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Chris Aldred
|Liberal Democrats
|323
|40%
|Elected
|Reg Tayler
|Green Party
|174
|21%
|Not elected
|Kim Murphy
|Conservative
|170
|21%
|Not elected
|Peter Eugene De Wet
|Reform UK
|145
|18%
|Not elected
|Election Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Outcome
|Paul Haslam
|Independent
|397
|38%
|Elected
|Sheila Brown
|Reform UK
|237
|23%
|Not elected
|Drew Kempston-Parkes
|Liberal Democrats
|235
|23%
|Not elected
|Neil Bentley
|Conservative
|121
|12%
|Not elected
|Christopher Dunn
|Independent
|47
|5%
|Not elected