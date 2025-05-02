The review of polling districts and places has started across North Yorkshire
The review of polling districts and places has started across North Yorkshire

Harrogate Town Council Results – May 2025

2 May 2025
·

The Count for the Harrogate Town Council Elections took place today (2 May 25)

There were 19 Wards

The results:

2 – Conservative

1 – Reform UK

15 – Lib Dem

1 – Independent

 

Harrogate Town Council – Coppice Valley Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Austin Wildmore Liberal Democrats 325 40% Elected
 Christopher Julian Gelber Reform UK 200 25% Not elected
 Louis Barratt Conservative 140 17% Not elected
 Toby Holbrey Labour 82 10% Not elected
 Rachel Catherine Adeleke Green Party 66 8% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Bilton Woodfield Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 David Michael Thornton Goodall Reform UK 344 42% Elected
 Ian Stuart Chamberlain Liberal Democrats 268 33% Not elected
 Rebecca Reeve-Burnett Conservative 127 15% Not elected
 James David Edwin Eaton Green Party 82 10% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Duchy Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Josy Thompson Liberal Democrats 451 45% Elected
 Anthony Murphy Conservative 366 37% Not elected
 Tracey Joan De Wet Reform UK 182 18% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – New Park Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Monika Slater Liberal Democrats 297 44% Elected
 Kevin Peter Parker Reform UK 222 33% Not elected
 Judy Armsby Green Party 82 12% Not elected
 Sue Lumby Conservative 78 11% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Hookstone Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Andrew David Timothy Liberal Democrats 333 41% Elected
 Gilly Charters Green Party 248 30% Not elected
 Tim Hunter Conservative 241 29% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Bilton Grange Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 David Lindsay Allardyce Liberal Democrats 388 43% Elected
 John Lawrence Reform UK 275 31% Not elected
 Sharon Bentley Conservative 134 15% Not elected
 Tamsin Jade Worrall Green Party 103 11% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Coppice Valley Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Austin Wildmore Liberal Democrats 325 40% Elected
 Christopher Julian Gelber Reform UK 200 25% Not elected
 Louis Barratt Conservative 140 17% Not elected
 Toby Holbrey Labour 82 10% Not elected
 Rachel Catherine Adeleke Green Party 66 8% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Fairfax Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Jennifer Travena Liberal Democrats 417 56% Elected
 Bob Frendt Reform UK 186 25% Not elected
 Innes Winter Conservative 84 11% Not elected
 Bill Rigby Green Party 62 8% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Oatlands Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Elizabeth Jackson Conservative 410 33% Elected
 Jo Webb Green Party 351 28% Not elected
 Howard Lloyd Marshall Liberal Democrats 287 23% Not elected
 David Hartley Reform UK 186 15% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Pannal Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Mark Julian Warr Liberal Democrats 221 51% Elected
 John Mann Conservative 148 34% Not elected
 Jonathan Mark Swales Reform UK 67 15% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Central Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Paula Stott Liberal Democrats 358 37% Elected
 Jonathan Shrago Conservative 293 31% Not elected
 Helen Jane Swales Reform UK 156 16% Not elected
 Susan Evans Green Party 90 9% Not elected
 John Hobkinson Labour 58 6% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Valley Gardens Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Edward Metcalfe Liberal Democrats 549 50% Elected
 John Ennis Conservative 339 31% Not elected
 Paul Gerard Hartness Reform UK 144 13% Not elected
 Andrew Williamson Labour 69 6% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Stray Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Patrick Francis Milne Liberal Democrats 526 42% Elected
 Edward Lyell Conservative 299 24% Not elected
 Roland Strauss Green Party 191 15% Not elected
 Jack William Smithson Reform UK 189 15% Not elected
 Helen Burke Labour 58 5% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Harlow Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Graham William Dixon Liberal Democrats 435 40% Elected
 Douglas West Conservative 363 33% Not elected
 Dan Lupton Reform UK 162 15% Not elected
 Suzanne Saeed Green Party 90 8% Not elected
 Jack Harrison Labour 51 5% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Kingsley Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Josie Caven Liberal Democrats 377 40% Elected
 Ian Graham Hardcastle Reform UK 254 27% Not elected
 Chris Watt Labour 196 21% Not elected
 Thomas Martin Conservative 109 12% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Saltergate Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Michael Harrison Conservative 152 32% Elected
 Nathaniel Paul Slater Liberal Democrats 150 32% Not elected
 Jacqueline Mary Green Reform UK 133 28% Not elected
 Ian Charters Green Party 34 7% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – High Harrogate Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Chris Aldred Liberal Democrats 323 40% Elected
 Reg Tayler Green Party 174 21% Not elected
 Kim Murphy Conservative 170 21% Not elected
 Peter Eugene De Wet Reform UK 145 18% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – New Park Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Monika Slater Liberal Democrats 297 44% Elected
 Kevin Peter Parker Reform UK 222 33% Not elected
 Judy Armsby Green Party 82 12% Not elected
 Sue Lumby Conservative 78 11% Not elected

 

Harrogate Town Council – Old Bilton Ward – results
Election Candidate Party Votes % Outcome
 Paul Haslam Independent 397 38% Elected
 Sheila Brown Reform UK 237 23% Not elected
 Drew Kempston-Parkes Liberal Democrats 235 23% Not elected
 Neil Bentley Conservative 121 12% Not elected
 Christopher Dunn Independent 47 5% Not elected

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop