Harrogate Theatre Choir sell-out concert to mark 15-years

In celebration of a 15 year love affair with Musical Theatre, Harrogate Theatre Choir recently marked this anniversary with a sell-out concert at The Crown Hotel. This joyous event was not only a testament to the choir’s growing reputation, but also a successful fundraising initiative, raising £850 for the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Founded in 2010 with just nine singers, Harrogate Theatre Choir has blossomed into a vibrant group of over 50 members. Under the leadership of Harrogate musician, Catherine Field-Leather, who took on the role of Musical Director in 2015, the choir has soared to new artistic heights. Catherine remarked “As the choir has evolved, so has our repertoire and the age range of our members, from early twenties to early nineties. I’m delighted that the choir’s nonagenarian Frank Ward, a key member of our bass section, clearly demonstrates that age is no barrier to expressing talent and a passion for musical theatre. We look forward to sharing this passion with audiences in our special HTC15 events this year.”

Supporting Local Causes

The decision to support Harrogate Homeless Project was a natural fit for the choir, aligning with their commitment to supporting local charitable causes. Last week, the Choir’s Chair, Andrew Forsyth, along with Frank Ward, proudly handed over a cheque for £850. Nicola Ridgway, Fundraising and Marketing Manager for Harrogate Homeless Project, expressed her gratitude: “Donations made in this way make a huge difference to the care and support we are able to offer our clients. It helps us provide a safe place and the essential support needed to move towards independent living.”

The Celebrations Continue

The Anniversary celebrations are far from over. Harrogate Theatre Choir is set to take their concert series, HTC15: THE MUSICALS, on tour to various towns and villages across Yorkshire. The programme will evolve throughout the year with new material being added, ensuring that every performance will be a unique and fresh experience for audiences.

HTC15 Events in 2025

Sunday 18 May 2025

Kettlesing Millennium Village Hall

Sunday 29 June 2025

Masham Town Hall

Sunday 26 October 2025

Wetherby Town Hall

Saturday 13 December 2025

Christmas Concert, Harrogate

For more information about future performances, please visit Harrogate Theatre Choir’s website: https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk