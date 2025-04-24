Wanted man Shane Betts, likely to be in Ripon or Harrogate

Shane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Ripon and Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary.

Police believe Betts is likely to be in the Ripon or Harrogate area.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12250063851 when providing information.