Southlands Bupa Care Home raise £3,000 for Horticap

Residents and staff at Southlands Bupa Care Home have raised £3,000 for a local horticultural charity.

The home has been busy running a variety of seasonal events over the last year, including an Easter raffle, Summer fete and Christmas market. Residents, their families and friends and members of the local community who attended the events, all contributed to the funds raised.

The money raised has been donated to Horticap, a local charity that provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture. Residents, their families and friends were proud to raise an impressive £1,500, which Bupa fund has fund matched, to raise a further £1,500. The home presented Horticap with a cheque for a total of £3,000.

Susan Sowden, home manager at Southlands Bupa Care Home, commented: Supporting the wider local community is something that we pride ourselves on. It has been wonderful to host a series of fundraising events for the charity, with such a great result for our friends at Horticap.

A few of the students from Horticap were invited to the care home to receive the £3,000 cheque in person.