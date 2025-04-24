Appeal following serious assault in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about a serious assault that took place in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 9.45pm on Saturday 15 March at the Winter Gardens pub on Parliament Street. An altercation took place, leaving one man with a broken nose, post-concussion syndrome and Posterior Vitreous Detachment in his left eye.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was there that night who witnessed the incident.

Please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250046983 when passing on information.