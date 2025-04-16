Harrogate Town Council candidate, Anthony Murphy responds to comments on his previous social media posts

Lib Dem MP has called for support to be withdrawn from the Conservative Party for Anthony Murphy, following posting homophobic comments online.

Anthony Murphy is standing in the Duchy Ward in the upcoming Harrogate Town Council elections.

Anthony Murphy and the Chair of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association, Rebecca Reeve-Burnett, have both responded to the call.

Rebecca Reeve-Burnett, Chair of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association: When the same-sex marriage legislation was in front of Government all the major political parties were split with some supporting and some against. Discussions extended much further than Parliament into local communities and particularly religious groups. Emotions can run high on these issues and they certainly did during that period of legislation change. Many people said and wrote things which they would not say or write now. I support any person’s right to change a view or a position on something as they progress through their life, and will not hold a former view against someone if I am certain it is no longer their view. I know that many of those who do not support same-sex marriage hold their views on religious grounds. Anthony is a religious man and his Catholic faith is the foundation of his beliefs on marriage. Whilst I don’t share some religious views on marriage – indeed I married my wife with a vicar’s blessing shortly after being allowed! – I do respect the right to religious freedom. We do not tolerate homophobia or any other kind of discrimination in our Association and we have not found any during the selection process for our town council candidates. As an Association we were aware of the comments before Anthony entered our selection process, and we discussed it during that process too. These are views from the past, from a time of heightened debate. The past is where they belong. Anthony is a committed local campaigner who is working very hard to demonstrate that to local residents in Duchy ward ahead of the elections, and will be an excellent councillor for the whole community if elected on 1 May.