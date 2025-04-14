York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority takes on key government funding to share across the region

On 1 April 2025, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) 2025/26 transferred to York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

This means gives £8.7 million will be spent across the region, with the aim of positively impacting communities and businesses.

The UKSPF 2025/26 follows the success of UKSPF 22/25 delivered by North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council. Together they funded around 1000 projects across the region, supporting communities and businesses, boosting the economy and generating jobs.

Mayor David Skaith said: I am excited to take on responsibility for the next year of UKSPF funding. North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council delivered fantastic results in the previous round, and I’ve seen first-hand the difference it’s made to communities and local businesses right across our region. We’re determined to make sure this funding reaches every corner of York and North Yorkshire, unlocking new opportunities for people, places and business. This is a hugely exciting time to live and work in our region — and UKSPF will play a key role in helping us realise our full potential.

The funding (£2,914,393 Capital / £5,868,506 Revenue) will be split between three different themes:

Communities and Place

Support for Local Businesses

People and Skills

David Skaith added: This funding gives us the chance to build healthier, more prosperous communities across both urban and rural areas. The themes of UKSPF sit closely with the priorities we’re driving forward as a region. On top of that, we’ve secured the third largest allocation of the Rural England Prosperity Fund — a crucial resource to help tackle the specific challenges faced in more isolated and remote parts of York and North Yorkshire. I can’t wait to see how this funding helps supports communities to feel proud of their outdoor spaces, are equipped with the skills and knowledge to grow their businesses within our region and, have the necessary skills to make the most of our region’s opportunities.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority received an additional Rural England Prosperity Funding of £1,748,017. This is a rural top-up of capital funding to UKSPF allocations which can support activities that address the specific challenges rural areas face.

All opportunities will be posted on the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority website as soon as they are available.